Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535

Aida Mercado

Aida Mercado Obituary
Aida Mercado
11/14/2019
Aida Mercado, 71, of Tobyhanna, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of William Mercado, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage.
Born in Guanica, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Demitrio and Angela (Velez) Vazquez.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons: Christopher and Eric Mercado; and two grandchildren. Aida was preceded in death by her seven siblings.
There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
