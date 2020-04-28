|
Albert Joseph Smeraldo III
4/27/2020
Albert Joseph Smeraldo III, 81, of Stroudsburg, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Carol Ann (Fritz) Smeraldo, they were married May 14, 1960.
Born in Newark, New Jersey, the son of the late Albert J Jr. and Margaret (Ruggiero) Smeraldo; he was a resident of Monroe County for more than 30 years, and prior to that of West Orange, New Jersey.
Albert was a graduate of the Clifford Scott High School in East Orange, NJ, and was also a graduate of the Montclair University.
He was a Veteran of the Air National Guard. Prior to his retirement, he was the Industrial Arts Teacher at Fairlawn High School, Fairlawn, New Jersey where he guided his students in the National Engineering Design Challenge, winning the competition 2 times.
He was a gifted woodworking craftsman and mechanic of all types. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and was a member and past president of the Pocono Antique Automobile Club; member and past president of the New Jersey Region Antique Auto Club, and the National Antique Auto Club in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
In addition to his wife, Albert is survived by his 4 sons, Albert J. IV of Charlotte, NC, Michael R. and his wife Marie of Saylorsburg, PA, Mark and his wife Kelli of Saylorsburg,PA and Tom and his husband Emilio of Warkworth, Ontario.
His grandchildren Jennifer Sciacca and her husband Salvatore, Heather Smeraldo and her fiancé Ryan Aardewijn, Megan Harding and her husband Chris, Mark Smeraldo Jr, Erin Smeraldo, Lauren Smeraldo, Albert Smeraldo V, Matthew, Marley Smeraldo-Ojeda, and Shylo Smeraldo -Ojeda; his 2 great grandchildren Lucy Marie Sciacca, and Finnegan Harding.
He is also survived by his siblings Ann, Daniel, Peter, Margaret "Peggy", Marion and Edward; and many, many nieces and nephews
Albert was predeceased by his brother Joseph and his sister Catherine
Funeral services will be private at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105
