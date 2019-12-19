|
Albert Pepe
12/17/2019
Albert Pepe, 65, of Tobyhanna, died Tuesday, December 17 at St. Luke's Hospital, Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. He was the loving husband of Janet (DeLuca) Pepe, with whom he shared 33 years of marriage. Born in Newark, New Jersey, he was the son of the Donna (Bellantoni) Pepe of East Norriton and the late Albert J Pepe.
Al was a 1972 graduate of Hanover Park High School in East Hanover, New Jersey. He spent his career double clutching, gear jamming and playing with the air horn as a driver for Roadway Express and YRC Freight, achieving over 3 million miles of safe driving. His many years on the road gave him a finely tuned sense of direction that meant he could always find his way home, though much to his wife's amusement, he could never seem to find their vacuum cleaner. He loved to spend his free time on his Harley, and was a HOG member, a proud Teamster, as well as a Life Member of the NRA.
In addition to his wife, and mother, he is survived by one sister, Donna Wood and husband, John of Norristown; his dog, Gracie; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by their beloved fur-child, Sabrett.
Services were held privately, and entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory in Cresco. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019