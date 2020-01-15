Home

Albert T. Vorhis


1947 - 2020
Albert T. Vorhis Obituary
Albert T. Vorhis
11/19/1947 - 1/14/2020
Albert T. Vorhis, 72, of Stroudsburg passed away on Tuesday afternoon January 14, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg, PA.
Born November 19, 1947 in West Palm Beach, FL and resided in Hamburg, NJ and lived his later years in the Stroudsburg area.
He was the son of Albert and Edna Vorhis, the late husband of Carole (Webb) Vorhis whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife Carole, Albert is survived by his son Jeffrey Vorhis, his wife Lori of Henryville, PA, grandfather of Mattie Vorhis. He is also survived by his brother Roger (Nancy), his three brother in laws Harold (Robyn), Jerry (Janet), Bob (Brenda), uncle, cousin and a friend to many and will be missed by all.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Anyone wishing to honor Albert's memory is invited to donated 3 different ways. Mail: The Chop Foundation; The Children's Fund, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178, Website: Chop.edu/Giving, or by Phone: 267-426-5332.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020
