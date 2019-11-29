|
Albertha Knight
12/22/1951 - 11/22/2019
Albertha Knight, of East Stroudsburg passed away early Friday morning November 22, 2019 at the St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in Stroud Twp.
Born on December 22, 1951 in Brooklyn, New York, she was a daughter of the late Isiah and Mary (Sease) Brown. Albertha was born and raised in Brooklyn and graduated from William H. Maxwell High School, Brooklyn. She attended New York Community College. Albertha worked in the real-estate business as a bookkeeper. She also worked with the Fresh Air Fund sending inner city children to camp. Throughout the years Albertha has worked for Home Depot, Hess, Giants, Kmart and Kohl's. Several years ago, Albertha and her family relocated to East Stroudsburg where she worked as a bookkeeper for her son at his pet store Petfection in Tannersville, PA.
Albertha was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed reading, collecting coffee mugs from around the world, solving crossword puzzles, watching her soaps and taking care of her family. She doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her brothers, Daniel Brown and David Brown; and sister, Janie Goodman.
Surviving is her husband Robert Knight of East Stroudsburg; sons Johnny William Thompson, Jr. and his wife, Monique of East Stroudsburg; Tyrone Thompson and his wife, Tanya of Crestview Florida and daughter, Tiffany Sebbern and her husband Jamel of Lacey, Washington; step daughters Kim Knight and Evonne Knight of Brooklyn, New York; brothers, Isaac Brown of Brooklyn, New York and Edward Brown of East Stroudsburg; grandchildren Jacqueline Knight, Tenasja Freeman, Johnny Thompson III, Imani Green, Rictavius Green Jr., Cierra Sebbern, Nierra Sebbern, Shanequa Thompson, Shaquavia Thompson, Shaleia Thompson, Tyrone Thompson Jr. and Shania Thompson, great-grandchildren, Adrien Freeman and Raniah Carter.
Rev. Pastor Jason Vanderburg will conduct a funeral service on Monday December 2, 2019 in the Grater Shiloh North Campus Baptist Church, 831 Ann Street, Stroudsburg. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville.
A public viewing will be held on Monday December 2, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019