Alexander O'Neal Jr.
11/04/1946 - 09/10/2020
Alexander O'Neal Jr., 73, of Effort passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Allentown Campus in Allentown.
Alexander was the loving husband of the late Maureen (Ackerman) O'Neal, who passed away January 15, 2018.
He was born November 4, 1946, in Staten Island, N.Y., son of the late Alexander O'Neal Sr. and Florence (Copollino) O'Neal.
Alexander had worked as a HVAC Technician for Sheet Metal Union Local 28 in New York, N.Y. for 40 years, retiring in 2004.
He served our country with dedication and courage in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Alexander was a member of the American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert, and the Low Riders Motorcycle Club in Staten Island, N.Y.
We give thanks for the blessing of knowing and loving Alexander. He will be deeply missed by his sons, Alex O'Neal of Effort, David O'Neal of Dover, Del., Robert O'Neal and his companion, Lisa, of North Middletown, N.J., and Michael O'Neal and his companion, Linda, of Kunkletown; his daughter-in-law, Alicia O'Neal of Old Bridge, N.J. He was the loving grandpa of William, Michael, Levi, Dominique, Isabella, Jalissa, and Cynthia; and his two great grandchildren, Joshua and Julian.
He also is survived by a brother, David A. O'Neal of Kerhonkson, N.Y.; and three nephews.
In addition to his wife, Maureen, he was preceded in death by a son, William O'Neal; and a sister-in-law, Leonora O'Neal.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, September 18, with sharing of memories and stories beginning at 4 p.m., at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Alexander O'Neal Jr. to the American Cancer Society
Monroe Unit, 2158 West Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
1426 US-209, Gilbert, PA 18331 gowerfuneralhome.com