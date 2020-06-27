Alexis Matos
1991 - 2020
Alexis Matos
10/19/1991 - 06/17/2020
Alexis Strellas Miligros Matos, 28, of Mount Pocono, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Clare's Dover Hospital in Dover, N.J.
Born October 19, 1991, in Jamaica, Queens, N.Y., she was a daughter of Laurah Bradshaw-Matos and the late Pedro Matos.
Alexis graduated from Pocono Mountain West High School, Pocono Summit. She enjoyed music, especially Usher, watching television, and trips to local restaurants with her family especially Red Lobster. Alexis cherished the time she spent with her family. Alexis was always smiling, happy, and a loving person despite her struggles. May we continue to carry out her legacy as she lived her life.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, Laurah Bradshaw-Matos of Mount Pocono, are siblings, Appolonia Matos of Brooklyn, N.Y., Geovanni Matos of Jersey City, N.J., Angela Matos of Mount Pocono, and Pedro Matos Jr.. also of Mount Pocono; nieces, Olivia, Iyssis, and Leelee, and nephew, Isaiah; and also the Bradshaw family and Matos family.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's Web site listed below.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, PA 18344
yanacfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
