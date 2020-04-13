|
|
Alfred J. Spooner
04/13/2020
Alfred J. Spooner, 69, of Staten Island, NY passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. He was the husband of Susan (Santiago) Spooner. Born in Boston, MA he was the son of the late John J. and Cynthia (Hinkson) Spooner.
Alfred worked in sales for automobiles for most of his life.
In addition to his wife, Alfred is survived by his son Troy Spooner.
Cremation services will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020