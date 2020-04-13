Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Alfred J. Spooner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred J. Spooner Obituary
Alfred J. Spooner
04/13/2020
Alfred J. Spooner, 69, of Staten Island, NY passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. He was the husband of Susan (Santiago) Spooner. Born in Boston, MA he was the son of the late John J. and Cynthia (Hinkson) Spooner.
Alfred worked in sales for automobiles for most of his life.
In addition to his wife, Alfred is survived by his son Troy Spooner.
Cremation services will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -