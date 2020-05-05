|
Alfred M. Schoch
05/26/1931 - 05/02/2020
Alfred M. "Al" Schoch, 88, of Stroud Township, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Marilyn "Lynn" H. (Hooper) Schoch with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.
Born on May 26, 1931 at home in Cresco, he was a son of the late Alfred E. and Jane E. (Strong) Schoch and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
A 1949 graduate of Stroudsburg High School, Al was a strong supporter of his alma mater and always followed the Mounties.
He was a Korean War veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954.
Al worked at Ronson Corporation, Burnley Workshop and Fitzmaurice Community Services until his retirement.
He was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church in Stroud Township; a fifty year member of Barger Lodge #325 F&AM; and a fifty plus year member of American Legion Post 0324 and the Monroe County Bowlers Hall of Fame. For many years, he and his wife organized and escorted group travel trips.
Al was an avid bowler and was also a fan of local high school football, basketball, baseball, softball and field hockey.
In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Alfred M. Schoch Jr. and wife Amy of St. Paul, MN; son-in-law, William Asher of Middle Smithfield Township; granddaughter, Elizabeth K. Asher a student at PA College of Technology in Williamsport; two brothers, Richard M. Schoch of The Villages, FL and James T. Schoch of Stroudsburg; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jane S. Asher in 2019; and a grandson, William Paul Asher , Jr. in 1989.
Due to current health concerns there will be no public services at this time. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the renovation fund of Faith United Methodist Church, 1160 Clause Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
