Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Laurelwood Cemetery

Alfred M. Schoch


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred M. Schoch Obituary
Alfred M. Schoch
05/26/1931 - 05/02/2020
Alfred M. "Al" Schoch, 88, of Stroud Township, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Marilyn "Lynn" H. (Hooper) Schoch with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.
Born on May 26, 1931 at home in Cresco, he was a son of the late Alfred E. and Jane E. (Strong) Schoch and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
A 1949 graduate of Stroudsburg High School, Al was a strong supporter of his alma mater and always followed the Mounties.
He was a Korean War veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954.
Al worked at Ronson Corporation, Burnley Workshop and Fitzmaurice Community Services until his retirement.
He was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church in Stroud Township; a fifty year member of Barger Lodge #325 F&AM; and a fifty plus year member of American Legion Post 0324 and the Monroe County Bowlers Hall of Fame. For many years, he and his wife organized and escorted group travel trips.
Al was an avid bowler and was also a fan of local high school football, basketball, baseball, softball and field hockey.
In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Alfred M. Schoch Jr. and wife Amy of St. Paul, MN; son-in-law, William Asher of Middle Smithfield Township; granddaughter, Elizabeth K. Asher a student at PA College of Technology in Williamsport; two brothers, Richard M. Schoch of The Villages, FL and James T. Schoch of Stroudsburg; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jane S. Asher in 2019; and a grandson, William Paul Asher , Jr. in 1989.
Due to current health concerns there will be no public services at this time. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the renovation fund of Faith United Methodist Church, 1160 Clause Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -