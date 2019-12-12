|
Alfred Schierwagen
11/01/1923 - 12/01/2019
Alfred Schierwagen, age 96 of Gilbert formerly of Queens, NY passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home. Alfred was born in Gross Friedrichsdorf, East Prussia on November 1, 1923, son of the late Gustav and Amalie (Schlagovski) Schierwagen. He was the loving husband of the late Anne (Hansen) Schierwagen who preceded him in death on November 29, 2015. Alfred was a tool and die maker all his life, and for the past 20 years he owned and operated Tilsit Corporation in Gilbert. He was a member of the American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert and the Indian Mt. Rod & Gun Club in Kresgeville.
We have been blessed with the presence of Alfred in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his children: William G. Schierwagen and his wife Susan of Northampton; Karen Shand and her husband David of Auburndale, NY; his daughter in law: Karin Schierwagen of Miller Place, NY. He was the loving grandfather to his six grandchildren, Evan Schierwagen and his wife Holly, Haley Schierwagen, Grace Schierwagen, Klara Shand, Abigail Shand, Kristin McCann and her husband Michael and three great grandchildren: Kaylee, Ryan and Shane McCann. In addition to his wife Anne, he was preceded in death by a son: Reinhold Schierwagen.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm, December 22nd at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert with Bishop James Mills officiating.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 1 pm, December 22nd until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Alfred Schierwagen to: Lehigh Valley Hospice Pocono, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
