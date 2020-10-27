Alfred Shaw

03//1/1935 - 10/12/2020

Alfred W. Shaw was born March 1, 1935 to Jansen and Violet (Kunkle) Shaw in Stroudsburg, PA. He died at home in Tucson, AZ on October 12, 2020 holding his wife Lynda's hand. His was a life well lived.

After graduating from Stroudsburg High School in 1953, Al went on to attend the New York Academy of Aeronautics graduating in 1956 as a structural design engineer and certified aircraft mechanic. Following his dream to be an aviator he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed at NAS Pensacola, FL until health issues forced him to withdraw. He was reassigned to the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, CVA-42 for a 9 month Mediterranean cruise before his honorable discharge in 1958.

Al moved to California in 1959 to work for North American Aviation as a structural design engineer but after 3 years he chose to embrace his 2nd passion, business. Over the next 45 years he opened and operated franchise businesses Chicken Delight and Burger Chef (CA); an auto supply business and gas station (OR); a real estate brokerage (CA, OR, AK, HI) and a mortgage company (AK, HI). In addition Al subdivided and developed real property; taught real estate and counseling classes; organized a new bank; served in the Oregon State Legislature; served as a director on various bank, hospital and nonprofit boards; was a member of Lions and a proud Rotarian with 24 plus years of perfect attendance in OR, CA, AK, HI, AZ and TX. The words 'you can't' didn't exist in his vocabulary.

In 1957 Al married his high school sweetheart, Bertie Learn, with whom he had 2 sons, Tim and Jon. Although Al's passion for work was not always conducive to family life he loved to fish and hunt with his sons and was extremely proud of them, their personal successes and professional accomplishments.

He never 'retired' but his loss of hearing, Parkinson's Disease and cancer slowly robbed him of the ability to easily communicate with family, friends and clients.

Al was a smart, funny, driven man who loved his family, his friends and his life. He is survived by son Tim (OR); son Jon (TX); granddaughters Alycia (AK), Bryanna (WA) and Catryna (VA); great granddaughter Ryley (WA); sister Patricia (AZ); nephews Steve & Phillip (AZ); niece Ellen (CA); family & friends scattered across the globe; and his wife for 36 years, love and partner on his journey for 41 years, Lynda.

"Say not in grief 'he is no more' but live in thankfulness that he was."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store