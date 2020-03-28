|
Alice M. Arnold
04/14/1922 - 03/27/2020
Alice M. Arnold, 97, of Stroudsburg passed Friday morning, March 27, 2020, at Whitestone Care Center. She was the wife of the late William Arnold who died October 31, 2001.
Born April 14, 1922, in Little Kunkletown, the daughter of the late George and Amanda (Loudenberry) Spring, she was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She was a member of Saint John's Lutheran Church, Stroudsburg.
Prior to her retirement, she owned and operated the Beaver Valley Saddle Shop for more than 20 years; prior to that, she worked at Olympic Reconditioning for 19 years, and also at the Hosiery Mill on West Main Street, Stroudsburg.
Alice is survived by her niece, Ellen "Micky" Volpe of Stroudsburg; her nephews Robert Werkheiser of North Carolina, and William Werkheiser of Pennsylvania; and other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Irene Tittle, Gladys Werkheiser, Helen Foulk, Ruth Smith, George Spring, Frederick Spring, and Dorothy Butz.
Private graveside funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
m.bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020