|
|
Ana Garcia-Guzman
1/27/2020
Ana Garcia-Guzman, 74, of Bushkill passed away on Monday Jan. 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Luis M. Guzman with whom she spent 46 years of marriage. Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Rosa (Velasquez) Garcia.
Ana was of the Catholic faith. She worked as a bank manager in New York City for most of her life.
In addition to her husband, Ana is survived by her 2 daughters; Annette Pereira-O'Connore and her husband Thomas and Karline Guzman, and a son; Julio Periera all of Bronx, NY. Four grandchildren; Rachel, Julian, Nicholas, and Kayla, and sisters; Ana, Irma, and Betsy.
There will be a visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2-4pm, with a prayer service being conducted at 3pm, at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020