Andrea N. Ballesteros
11/30/2020
Andrea N. Ballesteros, 34, of Henryville, died as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Born in Denville, New Jersey, she was the beloved daughter of Carlos and Esther (Sampson) Ballesteros of Henryville.
Andrea graduated from Pocono Mountain East High School in 2004. She worked in medical billing at Pocono Ambulatory Surgical Center, then Mountain Valley Orthopedics for the past three years. Andrea coached cheerleading for the Monroe Saints Youth Association. In her spare time, she loved to cross-stitch.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Kevin Ballesteros of Tobyhanna; maternal grandparents, Tomas and Luz A. Sampson of Henryville; paternal grandmother, Amelia Ballesteros of Colombia; a large extended family, and many friends.
There will be a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will conduct a blessing service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco



Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
DEC
6
Service
02:00 PM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
