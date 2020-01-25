|
|
Andrea S. Bonfiglio
12/15/1972 - 01/24/2020
Andrea S. Bonfiglio, 47, affectionately known as Andy, passed away peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020.
Born December 15, 1972, in New Milford, N.J., she was the daughter of Thomas Bonfiglio of Reeders, and the late Theresa (Stanley) Bonfiglio.
In addition to her father, Andrea is survived by her brother, Mark Bonfiglio and his wife, Danielle Fleming, of Dunmore.
She graduated from Immaculate High School in Somerville, N.J., in 1990.
Andrea loved listening to music, loved animals, and spending time with friends and family. She loved shopping and purses, especially Coach of which she has a collection. Although her time with us was short, she will always be remembered by her big heart, big smile, sense of humor, and her ability to love unconditionally.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 27, at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, at the Church of Saint Matthew, 78 Ridgeway St., Stroudsburg. Interment will follow in Saint Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden, Conn.
The family would like to thank the Slate Belt Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Saint Luke's Hospice Care for the wonderful care they provided Andy when she needed it the most. The family also would like to thank the Salisbury House for their commitment to Andy and the mental health community.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or any non-profit organization of your choice.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020