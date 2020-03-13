|
|
Andrew J. Pero
03/12/2020
Andrew J. Pero, 66, of Tannersville, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 12, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Debbi (Lieberman) Pero. They celebrated their 43rd Wedding Anniversary in June of last year. Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late John and Helen (Yesenko) Pero. He was employed as a social studies teacher for 35 years for the Pocono Mountain School District until retiring in June of 2010. He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School class of 1971 and a graduate of Kutztown University. He was a member of St. John Russian Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning. He was also a member of McMichael's Hunting Club, Reeders, PA, Grouse Ridge Hunting Club, Lehighton, and Indian Run Fishing Club, Swiftwater, PA.
Surviving along with his widow are a daughter Jennifer Pero of Tannersville, PA; a son Matthew and his wife Erin (Leyhan) of Tannersville; a sister Nancy and her husband Steven Lichak of Hellertown, PA; grandsons Collin and Corey Pero; a niece Brooke Lichak; and a nephew Manton Guers.
He was also preceded in death by a sister Marlene Guers.
A Panachida Service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. in St. John Russian Orthodox Church, 9 W. Railroad St., Nesquehoning with the Rev. Robert J. Teklinski officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call Monday Morning 9:30-10:30 A.M. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted in his name to the Church.
Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning
blazoskyfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020