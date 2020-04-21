Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095

Andrew Searfoss


1952 - 2020
Andrew Searfoss Obituary
Andrew Searfoss
08/20/1952 - 04/18/2020
Andrew Searfoss, of Blakeslee, PA, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born August 20, 1952, in Laurel Run, PA, he was a son of the late Andrew J. Searfoss Jr. and Marie Ambrose Searfoss.
Andrew was a 1970 graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.
He served in the United States Navy for 23 years, 1970 - 1993, a Veteran of Desert Storm, he achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. Andrew was currently employed as a technician for Trane of Northeast PA.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Lorraine Louise Hibbert of Dondee, Scotland; son, Steven Searfoss; and beloved pets, Ricki, Shadoe, and Shane.
Surviving is his sisters, Marie "Denise" Searfoss and Darlene Searfoss, both of Buck Township, and Mary Beth Filippini and her husband, Al of Plains; brother, Dale Searfoss and his wife, Judy of Buck Township; nieces, Rose Smith and Hannah Sharp; nephews, Lonnie Maywald and his wife, Sue, and Robert Sharp; great niece, Samantha Maywald; uncle, Arthur Searfoss; aunt, Joan Searfoss; daughter, Dena Davis.
As per Andrew's wishes, private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St, Wilkes-Barre
jendrzejewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
