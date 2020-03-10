|
|
Andy Lelewski
03/10/1951 - 03/08/2020
Andy Lelewski, age 68 of Polk Twp., Kunkletown passed away Sunday, March 8th at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in Stroudsburg.
Andy was the loving husband of Josephine (Wozniak) Lelewski. They celebrated their 45th Wedding Anniversary on Jan 17th.
He was born in Walbrzych, Poland on March 10, 1951 son of the late Alexander and Elizabeth (Hackert) Lelewski.
Andy owned and operated A.L. Decorating in Kunkletown for many years and a member of the Business Networking International.
He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
We have been blessed with the presence of Andy in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife: Josephine; his son: Piotr Lelewski of Kunkletown; a granddaughter: Victoria Lelewski of Poland; a brother: Mark Lelewski and his wife Anna of Sarasota, FL; a nephew: Daniel Lelewski; a niece: Barbara Lelewski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am, Friday, March 13th at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Friday, March 13th from 10 am until time of Mass at the church.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Andy Lelewski to: Our Lady Queen of Peace, P.O. Box 38, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020