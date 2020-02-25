|
|
Angela M. Corbo
2/23/2020
Angela M. Corbo, 85, of Long Pond, passed away Sunday, February 23 in Slate Belt Health & Rehab Center, Bangor.
She was the loving wife of the late Lenny T. Corbo Sr. They celebrated 53 years of marriage together before his passing in 2007.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John Nazzario and the late Anna (Brunelli) Nazzario.
She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Angela was a meat wrapper at Weis Markets for over twenty seven years before retiring in 2009. She simply loved her family. She was very family oriented and loved to cook and bake. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
Angela's loved ones will be celebrating her life together on a late date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020