Angela Marie Bowman
2/25/1927 - 6/6/2020
Angela Marie Bowman (Marie), age 93, of Buford, GA passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Buford, GA. Marie was born in Canadensis, PA on February 25, 1927. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Stephen Bowman; mother, Mary Josephine Klingel; father, Angelo Paul Caprioli; stepfather, Ralph Klingel; brother, George Caprioli (Maryann); sister, Lois Ann Kreimoyer (Kermit); and stepson, Ralph Bowman, Jr. (Lillie June). Marie is survived by her brother James Caprioli (Ginnie) of Souderton, PA; son, Stephen Wayne Reisman (Mary) of Mercer, WI; daughter, Mary Kathleen Black (Ken) of Buford, GA; step daughter, Rita Whitmire (Carl) of Shickshinny, PA; step daughter, Linda Featherman (Robert) of Carlisle, PA; stepson, George Bowman of Shickshinny, PA; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and countless nieces, and nephews.
An online memorial service is planned for July 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm via Zoom. Robert Coody, an elder in the Mount Pocono, PA congregation of Jehovah Witnesses, will officiate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.
Charitable donations may be made to the Mount Pocono, PA congregation of Jehovah Witnesses, 121 Ward Avenue, Mount Pocono, PA 18344.
2/25/1927 - 6/6/2020
Angela Marie Bowman (Marie), age 93, of Buford, GA passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Buford, GA. Marie was born in Canadensis, PA on February 25, 1927. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Stephen Bowman; mother, Mary Josephine Klingel; father, Angelo Paul Caprioli; stepfather, Ralph Klingel; brother, George Caprioli (Maryann); sister, Lois Ann Kreimoyer (Kermit); and stepson, Ralph Bowman, Jr. (Lillie June). Marie is survived by her brother James Caprioli (Ginnie) of Souderton, PA; son, Stephen Wayne Reisman (Mary) of Mercer, WI; daughter, Mary Kathleen Black (Ken) of Buford, GA; step daughter, Rita Whitmire (Carl) of Shickshinny, PA; step daughter, Linda Featherman (Robert) of Carlisle, PA; stepson, George Bowman of Shickshinny, PA; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and countless nieces, and nephews.
An online memorial service is planned for July 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm via Zoom. Robert Coody, an elder in the Mount Pocono, PA congregation of Jehovah Witnesses, will officiate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.
Charitable donations may be made to the Mount Pocono, PA congregation of Jehovah Witnesses, 121 Ward Avenue, Mount Pocono, PA 18344.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.