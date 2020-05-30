Angelo Campisi06/08/1940 - 05/28/2020Angelo Campisi of Snydersville passed away at home Thursday, May 28, 2020, from a heart attack. Angelo was ten days away from his 80th birthday. We are grateful he is with the Lord, but we miss him. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Crimeni) Campisi with whom he shared 27 years of marriage.Born June 8, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late Sebastian and Rose (Giovengo) Campisi.He was a carpenter and retired as general foreman at the World Trade Center. In February 1993, Angelo received a Medal of Valor for his heroic efforts in helping people during the World Trade Center bombing.He attended St. John's E.C. Church in Bartonsville, and enjoyed helping people build and fix things.In addition to his wife, surviving are two children, Debra Caristi and husband, John, of Leonardo, N.J., and Michael Campisi and wife, Maria, of Staten Island, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Johnny, Cecilia, and Sofia; a brother, Michael Campisi and wife, Pat, of New Jersey; three sisters, Linda Boo and husband, Kenneth, of Brooklyn, N.Y., Natalie Norato and husband, Robert, of Staten Island, N.Y., and Patricia Algozini and husband, George, of Queens, N.Y.; two nieces and six nephews.Due to current health restrictions, the viewing and services will be private; and burial will take place in Resurrection Cemetery in Staten Island, N.Y.In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to The Salvation Army, 226 Washington Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 or Pregnancy Resource Center of the Poconos, 49 Dansbury Terrace, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360