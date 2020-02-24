|
Anil Johari
02/22/2020
Anil Johari 70 of Tannersville, Pa. died on Saturday Feb. 22, 2020. Born in Gorakpur, India he was the husband of Shashi Johari. He was residing in the Tannersville area for the past several years.
He worked as an entrepreneur in sales for many years and he was of the Hindu faith.
In addition to his wife Shashi he is survived by two sons: Amit Johari and Anoop Johari and seven siblings.
A Traditional Hindu service will be on Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 at 10:00am at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. Cremation will follow the services.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020