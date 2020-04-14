|
Ann Bushnell Scharadin
07-02-1920 - 03/25/2020
Ann McNair Bushnell Scharadin of Longwood, Florida and Pocono Manor passed away on March 25, 2020. Ann was born on July 2, 1920 in Marietta Georgia to Josephine Dobbs McNair and Howard Sydner McNair,
Ann grew up in Montclair NJ and graduated first in her class from Kimberly Academy in 1937, She married Francis Martin Bushnell in 1940 and lived in Princeton NJ until 1980 when they moved to Longwood , Florida. She and her family spent summers at Pocono Manor, Pa where she became an avid golfer and tennis player. After the passing of her first husband , Francis, she married Nelson Scharadin who preceded her in death (1999).
Ann loved to sew and knit , making many beautiful sweaters and outfits for her children. She was a volunteer at Princeton Hospital for many years , a member and past president of he Present Day and a member of PEO.
Ann is survived by her four children Howard, John, Francis (Imogene) Bushnell and Nell Cadue. Three grandchildren - Alyssa Cadue, Kendall and Jesse Bushnell. She was preceded in death by her sister , Josephine Schutt and son-in-law, James Cadue.
A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
