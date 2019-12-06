|
|
Ann Mayo
9/21/1929 - 12/4/2019
Ann Mayo, 90, of Stroudsburg, died Wednesday evening, December 4, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
Born on September 21, 1929 in Queens, NY, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Elvira (Delonges) Sabatini and lived in Monroe County for the past 36 years.
She worked for American Chicklet in New York until retiring and then after moving to the Poconos she worked part-time at Mt. Manor Pro Shop.
Ann was active with the Church of St. John in Marshalls Creek and Church of St. Luke in Stroudsburg and their senior citizens groups.
Surviving are her fiance, Michael McKeown of Stroudsburg; a son, Michael Cotumaccio and wife Sharon of Saylorsburg; three grandchildren, Kaitlin, Michelle and Danielle; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Landon; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Dante "Danny" Cotumaccio in 2018; and two husbands, Dante Contumaccio and Rocco Mayo.
The viewing will be on Tuesday, December 10, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 1:30pm at the Church of St. John, 5171 Milford Road (village of Marshalls Creek), East Stroudsburg with Rev. Gregory Reichland as celebrant. Burial will follow at Keller's Cemetery in Cherry Valley.
