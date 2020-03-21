|
Ann Rusnak
03/21/2020
Ann Rusnak, 96, of Saylorsburg, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.
She was the loving wife of the late John E. "Chick" Rusnak Sr. They celebrated 68 years of marriage together before his passing in 2012.
Born in Elizabeth, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Blazovski and the late Anna (Regrut) Blazovski.
Ann was an electronics component assembler for Waage Electric Company in Kenilworth, N.J. for 36 years before retiring in 1989.
She was a member of the Greek Catholic Union of the U.S. She was also a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
She is survived by a son, John E. Rusnak Jr. and his wife, Diane, of Readington, N.J.; two grandchildren, John E. Rusnak III and his wife, Erin, Stephen L. Rusnak and his wife, Teresa; and three great-grandchildren, Alexandria Rusnak, Stephen L. Rusnak Jr., and John E. "Jack" Rusnak IV.
Services are private at the request of the family. Burial will be in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.
