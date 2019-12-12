|
Ann V. Scrudato
12/10/2019
Ann V. (Gimskie) Scrudato, 84, of Cresco, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Frederick M. Scrudato, Sr. who passed away in 2010. Born in Manhattan, New York, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Edna (Fair) Gimskie.
Before moving to the Poconos two years ago, Ann lived most of her life in Florham Park and Brick, New Jersey. Ann was a devout Catholic and a loving mother and grandmother. She was a faithful Eucharist Minister for a number of years supporting her parish. Ann loved nothing more than spending time volunteering at the church and being with her family.
She is survived by her son, Rick M. Scrudato, Jr. and his wife, Kathy of Cresco, Pennsylvania; daughter, Donna Hardy and her husband, David of Port Orange, Florida; daughter, Lauren Shehata and her husband, Mahmoud of Clifton, New Jersey; grandchildren: Samantha, Nicole, Allison, Davey, Stephan and Adam. Ann will also be fondly remembered by her three sisters: Margaret and her husband, Dale; Jeanie and Joanie, with whom she loved with all of her heart.
There will be a viewing from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 15th at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 16th at the Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mount Pocono. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Most Holy Trinity Parish, 236 Pa 390, Cresco, Pa 18326.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019