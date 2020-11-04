Anna B Cavanaugh
12/05/1943 - 11/01/20
Anna B. Cavanaugh, 76, of East Stroudsburg, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville.
Born on December 5, 1943 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Henry Sr. and Ada (Oney) Hardy; and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She worked at Laird Technologies in Delaware Water Gap.
Anna was a member of the CLU club and George N. Kemp Post 346 American Legion both in East Stroudsburg; and she enjoyed gardening.
Surviving are a son, Dwayne Cavanaugh of Harrisburg; three grandchildren, Keenan S. Cavanaugh, Kyrstyn Cavanaugh Tropeano and Liam Cavanaugh; four great grandchildren; a brother, Teddy Hardy of Deltona, FL; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deanna Cavanaugh in 2006; her companion, Harold W. Burch in 2005; two brothers, Lawrence Hardy, Jr. and David Hardy; and two sisters, Doris LaBar and Shirley Nase.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
).
William H Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudberg, PA 18360