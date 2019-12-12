|
Anna Hoppe
12/05/2019
Anna Hoppe passed away peacefully December 5, 2019, in Kunkletown, PA, at the age of 93. Born and raised in Hoboken, NJ, Anna was the daughter of Morris and Anna Puls.
After employment as a secretary for both Chase & Sanborn Coffee and Shulton, she married Henry Hoppe in 1951 and they moved to Hillsdale, and later to Woodcliff Lake, NJ. Anna was a homemaker, raised 2 children, working part time at Bamberger's, Valley Fair, and Palmer Hardware. Anna and Henry moved to Northeast Pennsylvania, designing and building their retirement home in the southern Pocono Mountains, not far from where they had spent their honeymoon. After her husband's death in 1997, Anna lived with her daughter and her family in Blakeslee, along with her furry companion, Sassy.
She was an excellent baker and enjoyed gardening - growing roses, raising and preserving vegetables, making jams, bird-watching, sewing, and crocheting. Later in life, she took up painting and other crafts, winning awards at the local fair for these, as well as her amazing African violets plants. She traveled by both ship and plane to Europe, toured the U.S. by train and automobile, and visited Canada several times.
Anna was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1942, and was an active part of 6 different congregations in NJ and PA. She worked on several building projects, including the restoration of the Stanley Theater Jersey City Assembly Hall, Kingdom Halls in Woodcliff Lake, Tannersville, as well as Brodheadsville, where she was currently a member.
She was predeceased by her husband, Henry; 2 older brothers, Paul Puls and Morris Puls; sisters in law, Lila Puls and Cecilia Hoppe; and nephew, Richard Puls. Anna is survived by her daughter, Brenda Colucci (Anthony) of Saylorsburg, PA; her son Gordon Hoppe of Manhattan and East Hampton, NY; and her only grandchild, Dara Parisi (Nicholas) of Brodheadsville, PA; as well as her sister in law, Elizabeth Puls, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial talk will be given on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Brodheadsville Kingdom Hall, Rt. 115, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to either ARFhamptons.org or jw.org. The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019