Anna J. Shaw
3/31/2020
Anna J. Shaw, 89, of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020. She was the widow of Alexander Shaw. Born in Garfield, New Jersey she was the daughter of Michael and Mary (Wyka) Puzio.
Anna was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past several years and prior to that she resided in the Wallington, N.J. area. She was employed as a sample maker for the Playtex Apparel Company in New York City for several years. Anna was a member of the catholic faith.
Anna is survived by 2 daughters: Debbie Seifert and her husband William of Stroudsburg, Pa. and Karen Gillies and her husband Randy of Elmwood, New Jersey and 4 grandchildren: Michael Seifert and his wife Rocio of Washington, D.C., Laura Seifert of Norfolk, Va., Kaitlyn Gillies and Nicholas Gillies of Elmwood Park, N.J.
Graveside services and burial will be on Friday April 3, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Michael's Cemetery South Hackensack, N.J. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020