Anna Martha Morton
07/15/1932 - 11/18/2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Anna Martha Morton announces her passing. Anna Martha Morton, 87, of Stroudsburg, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 15, 1932 in Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Anna Mae (Fliss) Miller.
Loved ones that will miss Anna until they meet again are 3 daughters; Carol Brue and her husband Raymond of Stroudsburg, Elizabeth Morton of Stroudsburg and Melissa Morton of Portland; son, Lewis Morton and his wife Kathy of Saylorsburg; 2 grandsons, Raymond Brue Jr. and Matthew Morton; and 2 wonderful great grandchildren; Allie and Jake Brue, and also her beloved kitty Joe Joe.
Anna was a graduate of Stroudsburg High School class of 1950; she then worked as a secretary and retired after 25 years working in the cafeteria at the Stroudsburg Middle School. Her loving interests included spending time with family and gardening. She also enjoyed baking and entering prize winning flowers at the West End Fair. We love you and miss you mom! Our mom was the strongest most loving woman we have ever known. She would never hesitate to lend an ear or offer to help others always with a beautiful smile and compassionate ear. Anna has touched many lives over the years and made this world a better place. All those who knew her loved and cherished her. Her family and friends will cherish her in their hearts forever and ever and ever. A public visitation will be held on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 11:00AM with a prayer service to follow immediately at 11:00 being officiated by Rev. Brian Nicholas. At the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Burial will take place at the Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc.
27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg
lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019