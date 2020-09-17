Anna May Snyder
9/16/2020
Devoted wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother Anna May Snyder (nee Mollet) passed away on September 16 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She was 91 years old. She was born in Swedesboro, New Jersey. After graduating from Goldey-Beacom College, she worked at du Pont de Nemours in Deepwater, New Jersey while serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
She was married for 66 years to Paul W Snyder, Jr. They lived in Pitman, New Jersey, and at various places Paul's work took them, in the United States, and also Japan and Saudi Arabia. Anna May was a ten-year volunteer for the American Red Cross, and served in various other volunteer capacities. She and Paul retired to the Pocono Mountains, enjoying outdoor activities for 22 years before becoming residents at Country Meadows retirement communities in Allentown and then Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Anna May had three children, John Snyder of Wellesley, Massachusetts; Joan Snyder of Portland, Oregon, and Amy Hartsough of Hoffman Estates, Illinois. She had six grandchildren and ten nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul, and by her brothers, Joseph Mollet and Franklin Mollet, and her sisters, Ruth DuBrink and Alice DuBrink.
Cremation is to be arranged by the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. A family interment service for Anna May and Paul in Cresco, Pennsylvania will be arranged at a later date, when it is safer to get together.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in honor of Anna May to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington Street, East Stroudsburg dignitymemorial.com