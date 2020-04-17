Home

Anna Mickiewicz

04/13/2020
Anna Mickiewicz, 90, of East Stroudsburg passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY. Born in Siostrzence, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Kazimiez and Anna (Michiewicz) Krumplewski.
Anna had resided in the East Stroudsburg area for the past 2.5 years and prior to that in Brooklyn, NY. She was a seamstress for most of her life.
Anna is survived by her two sons; Henry Ross of East Stroudsburg and Joseph Rothman of Brooklyn, NY.
Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
