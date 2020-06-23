Anna Soken
1924 - 2020
Anna Soken
3/29/1924 - 6/22/2020
Anna Soken, 96, formerly of Stroudsburg, died Monday morning, June 22, 2020, at Abington Manor in Clarks Summit where she was a resident since 2017. She was the widow of Frank Soken who died April 12 1993.
Born March 29, 1924 in Laflin, she was one of nine children to the late John and Mary (Pavlisko) Guida and lived in Monroe County for most of her life.
Anna did private babysitting for local families for many years, and was a member of St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church in Stroudsburg.
She enjoyed dancing and playing BINGO.
Surviving are a sister, Alice Kruk and husband Joseph of Mt. Pocono; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by seven siblings, George Guida, Sam Guida, Mary Vaccola, Helen Esmunicki, Joseph Guida, Michael Guida and John Guida.
The viewing will be on Thursday, June 25, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Friday, June 26, at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Stroudsburg, with Rev. Carmen Perry as celebrant. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery. Due to current COVID health concerns, friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to St. Luke's Church, 818 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
