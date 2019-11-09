Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Anna V. Prokopova

Anna V. Prokopova Obituary
Anna V. Prokopova
11/07/2019
Anna V. Prokopova, 29, of Albrightsville, Pa., passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Born in Russia, she was the daughter of Bijan and Yelena (Krivoplyasova) Hatefi.
Anna was of the Christian faith. She worked as a home attendant for Dynamic Home Attendants in Philadelphia, and prior to that for Artic Glacier Ice Co. in Stroudsburg.
Anna had resided in the Albrightsville area for the past 10 years and prior to that in Allentown, Pa.
In addition to her parents, Anna is survived by her grandmother, Raisa Krivoplyasova of Philadelphia.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation has been entrusted to the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc., 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
