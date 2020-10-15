1/1
Anne Miller
1949 - 2020
Anne Miller
08/05/1949 - 10/09/2020
Anne Miller (Burtner), 71, of Fort Pierce, FL, formerly of East Stroudsburg died on Oct. 9th 2020. Anne was the loving wife of James Miller, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.
Anne was born on August 5th, 1949 in Hazelton. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Howley) Burtner. Anne was a graduate of the Stroudsburg High School, Class of 1967. She was a long-time resident of the Monroe County area working for the East Stroudsburg Area School District and East Stroudsburg University.
Anne is survived by her husband, James and her three sons: Dean Miller of Waddell, Arizona; Dustin Miller of North Attleboro, Massachusetts and Darrell Miller of Warwick, Rhode Island; Granddaughters Danika and Abbey; Grandson Alec; two sisters, Patricia Clifton of Carolina Shores, North Carolina, Frances (Queenie) Storm of Murphysboro, Tennessee and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Getz.
Due to the COVID situation, a formal ceremony will not be held at this time. An in-person celebration of her life will be held at a later date when all can safety travel and gather.

Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
1101 South U.S. Highway 1
Fort Pierce, FL 34950
(772) 461-7000
