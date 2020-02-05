|
Anne Possinger
2/14/1951 - 2/3/2020
Anne C. Possinger, age 68 passed away Monday February 3, 2020 at her home.
She was born in New Jersey and lived in the Pocono Mountains for several years. She worked for the Stroudsburg, PA School District and along with her husband owned A & M Firewood and A & M Machining.
Survivors include, her husband, Marvin Possinger, her son, Eugene Celli, Jr., grandchildren, Joseph Celli and Nicholas Celli.
Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Anne C. Possinger.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N. Main St. Marion, VA 24354
bradleysfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020