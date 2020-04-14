|
Anne Ruth Connelly
4/5/2020
Anne Ruth Connelly, née Freisinger, passed to eternal life at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, NJ on April 5, 2020. She leaves behind her daughter, Cynthia and granddaughter, Lorianne, her future grandson-in-law Jesse Carmack and William Post , all of Manalapan, NJ.; her sister Erma Holzmann of Lander, WY and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband of over 30 years, John Connelly, her parents Andrew and Elizabeth Freisinger of Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County, PA; brothers Andrew of Upper Black Eddy and Joseph of Easton, PA; sisters Rose Gessner of Blacksburg, VA, Elizabeth Roberts of Linden, NJ, Freida Freisinger of Upper Black Eddy and Elsie Freisinger of Manchester,NJ.
Before going to live with her daughter in Manalapan in 2014, Anne lived for many years in Tobyhanna, PA. She was an accomplished gardener who loved making her surroundings beautiful with plants, shrubs and flowers. She also loved doing needlepoint and cooking and baking for friends and family. She was an avid reader of historical novels and biographies right up until the time of her death.
Anne will be forever remembered by those who knew her as a kind and generous person who would go the extra mile for anyone who needed her assistance. She was a member of the Roman Catholic faith and spend 10 years of her life working in the rectory of St. Mary's Church in Rahway, NJ.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Leonard Lee Funeral Home, Linden, NJ. Internment will be at Rosemont Cemetery, Rosemont, NJ.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020