Annelore Paugsch

Annelore Paugsch Obituary
Annelore Paugsch
4/9/2020
Annelore Paugsch, 97, of Long Pond, Pa. passed away of Thursday April 9, 2020. Born in Arnstadt, Germany she was the daughter of Fritz and Martha (Woelke) Koch. She was residing in the Long Pond area for the past year and prior to that she resided in the Philadelphia area.
She worked as a secretary for Sears Roebuck Company for many years.
Annelore is survived by her daughter Christa Texel of Long Pond and 2 grandchildren.
Private cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
