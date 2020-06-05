Annemarie H. Sombert06/04/2020Annemarie H. Sombert, 92, of Bartonsville, PA passed away June 4, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing home. She was the widow of Reinhart Sombert who passed away in 1998. Annemarie was born in Bremen, Germany.Annemarie owned and operated the Jager Haus in Snydersville, alongside her husband for many years. She had resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past 40 years and prior to that in Staten Island, NY.Annemarie is survived by her niece Anngred Kirch of Germany, and two friends; Anna Hahn and Fred MeMaio.Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg