Annemarie H. Sombert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annemarie H. Sombert
06/04/2020
Annemarie H. Sombert, 92, of Bartonsville, PA passed away June 4, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing home. She was the widow of Reinhart Sombert who passed away in 1998. Annemarie was born in Bremen, Germany.
Annemarie owned and operated the Jager Haus in Snydersville, alongside her husband for many years. She had resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past 40 years and prior to that in Staten Island, NY.
Annemarie is survived by her niece Anngred Kirch of Germany, and two friends; Anna Hahn and Fred MeMaio.
Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved