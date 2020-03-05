|
Annie R. Terrell Wynn
9/30/1936 - 2/11/2020
Annie R. Terrell Wynn went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 after a long courageous battle with her health issues.
She was the loving wife of the late Columbus Wynn who preceded her in death in 2011.
She was born in Buckhead, Georgia on September 30, 1936 daughter of the late Augustus and Mattie Ruth (Pierce) Terrell.
Annie was a long-time active member of the Cornerstone Community Church in Kunkletown where she served the children's ministry
We have been blessed with the presence of Annie in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children: Kathylina Terrell of Albrightsville; Will Roger Terrell of Pittsburgh; Mary Terrell of Albrightsville; Columbus Wynn Jr. of Washington, DC; Sherry Wynne of Baltimore, MD; Mark Wynn of Forestville, MD; Christopher Wynn and Katrina Wynn both of Washington, DC. She is also survived by a sister: Betty Terrell-Cruz of Albrightsville.
She was the loving grandmother to her 26 grandchildren and 13 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her husband Columbus, she was preceded in death by three sons: Ronald, Joseph and Andre, a sister: Gussie Vereen and a niece: Bobbie Jean.
A Memorial service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Cornerstone Community Church, 388 Polk Township Road, Kunkletown.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Saturday, March 21st from 12 pm until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Annie R. Wynn to: Cornerstone Community Church Building Fund, 388 Polk Township Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 14, 2020