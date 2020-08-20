1/
AnnMarie Bessette
08/18/2020
AnnMarie Bessette, 66, of Mount Pocono, passed away Tuesday evening August 18, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus, Stroud Twp.
Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late Ann (Gill) Feeney. AnnMarie was educated in the Jersey City School system and following high school she was a devoted housewife and mother to her husband and children. She continued her education in nursing at Keystone College in La Plume but ended her studies due to an illness.
AnnMarie was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed cooking and doing crafts. Preceding her in death in addition to her mother, was her sister, Kathy Tierney.
Surviving is her husband, Thomas Bessette, Mount Pocono, sons, Thomas Kavanagh of Tannersville, Brian Bessette of Mount Pocono, Eric Bessette also of Mount Pocono, daughter, Alison Walton and her husband, Conner of North Berwick, Maine; brothers, James Feeney and his wife, Marie, of Clifton, New Jersey, Michael Feeney and his wife, Carole, of Maywood, New Jersey, sister, Karen Reinertsen and her husband, Donald, of Stillwater, New Jersey; brother in-law Ray Tierney of Lyndhurst, New Jersey; granddaughters, Madison and Aubrey; and nieces and nephews.
A public viewing will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono. A memorial service will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. Private cremation will follow the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.com
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono
yanacfuneralhome.com



Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
AUG
22
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
Funeral services provided by
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
35 Sterling Rd
Mount Pocono, PA 18344
(570) 839-8900
