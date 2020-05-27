|
|
AnnMarie Grant
12/4/1953 - 5/25/2020
AnnMarie Grant, 66, of Pocono Township, passed away on Monday May 25, 2020 at St Luke's Hospital, Bartonsville. She was the wife of Scott A, Grant, they were married July 20, 2004.
Born December 4, 1953 in Stroudsburg, the daughter of the late, Clarence C. and Lena E. (Bentzoni) Singer. She was lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She worked as a waitress for most of her life, and was the Supervisor at the former 76 Truck Stop in Bartonsville.
In addition to her husband Scott, she is survived by her son Laverne "Duke" Footit and his wife Brandy Lee of Stroudsburg; her grandchildren Alex Marie, Douglas, Summerrose and Chris Footit
She is also survived by her sisiters, Norma Miller of Stroudsburg, and Rose Custred of Scotrun; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by the following siblings Alice Kinney, John Singer, Andrew "Jake" Singer, Neldon Singer, David Singer, Donald Singer Sr. and Arlene J. Singer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family, and her cremated remains will be interred in the Stroudsburg Cemetery.
The Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020