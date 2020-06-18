Anthony A. Marmo
6/17/2020
Anthony A. Marmo, 39, of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born in Queens, New York he was the son of Victor and Celeste (Smith) Marmo. Anthony was a resident of the Stroudsburg for the past few years and prior to that he resided in the Henryville, PA area.
Anthony worked as an electrician/carpenter for the T.P.V. Local # 1 and he was of the catholic faith.
In addition to his parents he is survived by a daughter Makayla Marmo of Wind Gap, PA and a brother Victor Marmo. He was preceded in death by a sister Elena Marmo.
A private family viewing will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 1-2:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com



Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
