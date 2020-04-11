|
|
Anthony Joseph Desire
04/08/2020
Anthony Joseph Desire, 60, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Pa. He was the loving husband of Nitza Desire.
Born in Haiti, he was the son of Rosette (Batrony) Desire of Manhattan, N.Y., and the late Anthony Desire.
Anthony was a resident of the East Stroudsburg area for the past 25 years. Prior to that, he resided in the New York City area.
He was employed as a pressman for the New York City Department of Heath for many years. Anthony was an active member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Stroudsburg.
In addition to his wife, Nitza, he is survived by two sons, Jonathan and Jeremy Desire; and his siblings, Rodrigue, Jean, Marie, and Nina.
Private cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc., 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg. There will be a memorial Mass celebrated at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Stroudsburg at a later date.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Pulafuneral home.com
