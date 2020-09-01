Anthony Joseph Wnuk09/01/2020Anthony Joseph Wnuk, 76, of Brodheadsville passed away the morning of Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Anthony and Helen (Hahn) Wnuk. Anthony was the husband of Irene (Kolanek) Wnuk, and had celebrated 54 years of marriage.Anthony was an US Army Veteran. He worked as a postal clerk for the US Postal Service for most of his life. Anthony has resided in Monroe County for the past 22 years, and prior to that in Ozone Park, NY.In addition to his wife, Irene, Anthony is survived by his son Joseph Wnuk and wife Pamela of Stroudsburg.Graveside services with military honors will be held at a later date at Stroudsburg Cemetery. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg