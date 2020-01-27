|
|
Anthony N. Romano, Sr.
01/26/2020
Anthony N. Romano, Sr., 81, of Stroudsburg passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Valerio) Romano. Born in Manhattan, NY he was the son of the late Robert and Lucy (Bruno) Romano.
He was a resident of Stroudsburg for the past year. He worked and owned a produce business out of Brooklyn, NY for most of his life. Anthony was of the Catholic faith.
Anthony is survived by his 3 sons; Robert Romano of East Stroudsburg, Anthony Romano of Effort, PA and Joseph Romano of Brooklyn, NY. Also, four grandchildren; Nicholas Romano, Richard Romano, Jessica Romano, and Jania Romano, along with two sisters; Roseanna Falla and Roberta Falla.
Cremation will be private with services held at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020