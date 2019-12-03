|
Anthony "AJ" R. Disanto II
12/1/2019
Anthony "AJ" R. Disanto II, 24, of Bushkill passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono. Born in East Stroudsburg, PA he was the son of Anthony R. and Linda N. (Silva) Disanto.
AJ was of the Catholic faith. He was a lifelong resident of Bushkill. AJ graduated from East Stroudsburg High School North. He was a musician and loved his girls, Mariah Carey and Madonna
In addition to his parents, AJ is survived by his brother Hector Mercado of Allentown, PA, Aunt Gina Fagan, and Uncle Lenny Disanto, and paternal grandparents; Lenard and Alda Disanto. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with his beloved cat, Peach.
A prayer service held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 7:00 pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360, with Rev. Brower officiating. The family will receive friends from 6pm until the time of services at the funeral home.
