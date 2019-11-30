Home

Antoni Jan Lijewski

Antoni Jan Lijewski Obituary
Antoni Jan Lijewski
11/27/2019
Antoni Jan Lijewski, 23, of Bushkill, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was the beloved son of Pawel and Alicia (Bielak) Lijewski.
Antoni was a lifelong resident of Bushkill, born in East Stroudsburg. He was known as a handyman, helping out anyone he could. Everyone will miss his kindheartedness.
In addition to his parents, Antoni is survived by his loving brother, Paul Lijewski.
There will be a prayer service held Wednesday, December 4, at 11:30 a.m., with a gathering held from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360. Cremation was private.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
