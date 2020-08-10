Antonino Anselmi4/27/1927 - 8/10/2020Antonino Anselmi, age 93 of Lehighton passed away with his daughters at his side on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem, PA.Antonino was born in Sicily, Italy on April 27, 1927 son of the late Sebastiano and Sebastiana (Parasilite) Anselmi.He was the loving husband of Angela (Conti) Anselmi who passed away on May 21, 2009.Antonino had worked for the Mason Tenders Union Local 79 in New York City for many years until retiring.He loved spending time at his daughter's hair salon "Salon Indigo" greeting everyone with his infectious smile.He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.We have been blessed with the presence of Antonino in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving children: Sebastiano Anselmi and his wife Ann of Egremont, MA; Maria Proscia of Palmerton and Rosetta Zingales and her husband Salvatore with whom he resided with in Lehighton.He was the loving grandfather to his nine grandchildren: Angela Anselmi-Joyce and her fiancée Chris, Anthony Anselmi and his wife Trin, Joseph Anselmi, Matthew Proscia and his wife Tiffany, Joseph Proscia and his wife Nikki, Anthony Proscia and his wife Amanda, Leo Zingales and his wife Heather, Francesca McCutchan and her husband Tim and Gabriella Zingales and his 15 great grandchildren.Antonino is also survived by two sisters: Concetta Alessandro of Italy and Margherita Mangano of New York.Viewing will be held on Friday, August 14th from 1-3 and 6-8 pm with vigil prayers during the evening viewing at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert. Additional viewing will be held on Saturday, August 15 from 10:30 am until 11 am at the funeral home.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am Saturday, August 15th at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.Antonino will be entombed with his wife at the Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Antonino Anselmi to the National Centre for Padre Pio, 111 Barto Road, Barto, PA 19504.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA is in charge of arrangements.Gower Funeral HomeRoute 209, Gilbert