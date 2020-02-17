|
|
Arlene Elizabeth Saloky
2/15/2020
Arlene Elizabeth Muschlitz Saloky, resident of Pleasant Valley Manor, Stroudsburg PA passed away peacefully February 15, 2020. She is one of the last of "the greatest generation."
Arlene began her life journey in Bethlehem PA, raised her family in Phillipsburg NJ, returned to Bethlehem before moving to the Poconos, where she spent her past 20 years.
Arlene is a WWII Navy veteran, part of the first group of Navy Waves during the war. She worked as a draftswoman and aviation machinist while stationed in Norfolk, VA. She was honorably discharged in 1945. Upon discharge, she worked at Western Electric where she designed their first quality control protocol for glass tubes production.
Arlene was predeceased by her husband, Paul K. Saloky (d. 1960), her parents Mary and Clarence Muschlitz, and six of seven siblings. Surviving siblings are Dolly Ehrsam and Harold Muschlitz. She is also survived by three daughters-Susan Loebsack, Jenny Collins, and Marie Dotson- four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Arlene will be remembered by the many lives she touched in her 99 years, by her kindness and fairness. She will be sorely missed.
Services will be held on Monday, February 24, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Rev. Zimran Khan officiating. Interment will be private.
The family thanks the many caregivers of Pleasant Valley Manor and Lehigh Valley Hospice.
The family requests that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to Lehigh Valley Hospice (502 VNA Rd., E. Stroudsburg, PA 18301), West End Memorial American Legion Post 927 (646 Fairgrounds Rd., Gilbert PA 18331), or a veteran's .
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020